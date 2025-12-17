Elephant herd kills four in a day as villagers panic in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh

RANCHI: A herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in the Ghatto OP area of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, around 40 km from the state capital Ranchi, killing at least four people, including two women, within a few hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The back-to-back attacks by the herd, which is said to comprise 42 elephants, triggered widespread panic among residents of several villages in the area.

Those killed have been identified as Amit Rajwar (33), Amul Mahto (35), Parvati Devi (40) and Savitri Devi (45).

The first incident took place around 4 pm on Tuesday near the Ara Number Four Feeder Breaker in West Bokaro. According to local accounts, a group of people from nearby areas had gathered to get a glimpse of the herd, which was resting by the roadside.

Some of them moved closer to take selfies and photographs, during which one of the elephants attacked Amit Rajwar, killing him on the spot.

Amit Rajwar was killed by an elephant which, according to eyewitnesses, repeatedly slammed him to the ground with its trunk. The incident triggered panic, leading to the blockage of the Ramgarh–Kedla main road.

Several drivers of heavy vehicles plying on the stretch reportedly abandoned their vehicles and fled to save their lives.

Family members of the deceased said Amit Rajwar, who worked at Sarubera Colliery, had returned home to Ichakadih after duty and later went to the Ara Number Four Feeder Breaker to see the herd of elephants.

Later in the night, the elephants again entered a residential area along Ara Kata Road Number 4. Hearing loud trumpet sounds, residents rushed out of their houses and began fleeing. During the chaos, two women, Parvati Devi and Savitri Devi, were trampled to death by the elephants.