Environment minister proposes complete ban on demolition activities in Delhi-NCR to combat pollution

NEW DELHI: Concerned about the negative global perception of the National Capital due to ongoing severe air pollution, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, chaired a high-level meeting to completely ban demolition works in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the peak pollution period, improve last-mile public transport, and address encroachments.

The minister asked all agencies to work in mission mode to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in the air quality index over the next year. He emphasized the importance of a 'Whole-of-Government' and 'Whole-of-Society' approach to effectively tackle air pollution.

Yadav directed officials to stay closely connected with ground realities, identify major pollution sources in the NCR, and develop practical, implementable solutions.

"Remove encroachments, clear legacy waste dump sites, and enhance last-mile public transport connectivity. Identify road corridors for signal-free movement during peak traffic hours in Delhi," stated Yadav.

He conducted back-to-back meetings to review the Action Plans of the Municipal Bodies of Delhi and Sonipat, marking the third meeting since December 3.