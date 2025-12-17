Environment minister proposes complete ban on demolition activities in Delhi-NCR to combat pollution

NEW DELHI: Concerned about the negative global perception of the National Capital due to ongoing severe air pollution, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, chaired a high-level meeting to completely ban demolition works in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the peak pollution period, improve last-mile public transport, and address encroachments.
The minister asked all agencies to work in mission mode to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in the air quality index over the next year. He emphasized the importance of a 'Whole-of-Government' and 'Whole-of-Society' approach to effectively tackle air pollution.
Yadav directed officials to stay closely connected with ground realities, identify major pollution sources in the NCR, and develop practical, implementable solutions.
"Remove encroachments, clear legacy waste dump sites, and enhance last-mile public transport connectivity. Identify road corridors for signal-free movement during peak traffic hours in Delhi," stated Yadav.
He conducted back-to-back meetings to review the Action Plans of the Municipal Bodies of Delhi and Sonipat, marking the third meeting since December 3.
Issuing specific directives, the Minister announced that Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities will not be permitted unless appropriate C&D waste handling and processing infrastructure is established within a 10 km radius of the construction site.
He also called for immediate measures to prohibit demolition during the peak pollution period, with instructions to issue these changes pending amendments to the rules. Additionally, he advocated for strict actions against violators.
"Motivate stakeholders, engage the public, and take firm action against offenders," Yadav remarked.
He ordered immediate inspection drives across NCR cities, with strict penalties for noncompliance. The meeting also addressed the lack of parking facilities, which has contributed to severe congestion on Delhi roads.
Yadav directed the establishment of multi-level parking facilities in the city and the removal of illegal parking and encroachments from 62 identified traffic congestion hotspots.
"A detailed plan needs to be prepared to identify road corridors and enable signal-free movement during peak traffic hours from 9–11 am and 4–7 pm, in coordination with Delhi Police," said Yadav.
Additionally, the meeting discussed expanding waste-to-energy plants at Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) dump sites and identifying open spaces for greening through public participation, including the adoption of parks and water bodies.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was urged to adopt a comprehensive approach that includes legislative reforms, enforcement actions, and alternative solutions for people living or working in encroachments.
Yadav stressed the importance of sustained awareness programs to foster behavioral change among all stakeholders and encouraged voluntary public participation.
"IEC activities should focus on actual pollution contributors, such as industries and construction companies, to raise their awareness of applicable by-laws and regulations," Yadav concluded.