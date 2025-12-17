Farmers issue 20-day ultimatum over ethanol factory in Hanumangarh in Mahapanchayat

JAIPUR: Amid fears and tensions, the grand Mahapanchayat of farmers protesting against the proposed ethanol factory in Hanumangarh passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

The Mahapanchayat demanded the closure of Asia's largest ethanol factory being planned in Rathikhera village of the Tibbi area.

After talks between farmer leaders and the district administration, the farmers' body called off the protest for the moment, but it has issued a 20-day ultimatum to the Rajasthan government to announce the closure of the controversial project being set up in the fertile region of the State.

Farmer organisations allege that the ethanol factory will hurt the region's water resources, environment, and agriculture, which has caused great anger among the local farmers.

Farmers argue that the ethanol factory will lead to a decline in groundwater levels and cause air and water pollution, which will adversely impact agriculture and the local environment.

Farmer leaders from various organisations arrived in Hanumangarh for the Mahapanchayat at the Junction Mandi complex.

Senior farmer leaders Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, along with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, reached the protest site to extend support to the agitating farmers.

The farmer leaders have warned the administration that the protest will continue until a permanent order to close the factory is issued. Farmer representatives have asserted that the agitation will continue until the construction of the factory is stopped.