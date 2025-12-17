Four killed in high-speed crash on Rishikesh–Haridwar highway

DEHRADUN: Four people were killed instantly in a tragic road accident on the Rishikesh–Haridwar highway late on Tuesday night after a speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck.

The incident took place near the Mansa Devi railway crossing in Haridwar. According to police, a Mahindra XUV500 travelling at high speed from Haridwar towards Rishikesh crashed into the rear of a parked truck with such force that the SUV was completely crushed and became wedged underneath the larger vehicle.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the impact reduced the car to a mangled wreck. Preliminary investigations and witness accounts suggest that the SUV had been aggressively overtaking several vehicles moments before the collision.