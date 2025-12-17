Four killed in high-speed crash on Rishikesh–Haridwar highway

DEHRADUN: Four people were killed instantly in a tragic road accident on the Rishikesh–Haridwar highway late on Tuesday night after a speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck.
The incident took place near the Mansa Devi railway crossing in Haridwar. According to police, a Mahindra XUV500 travelling at high speed from Haridwar towards Rishikesh crashed into the rear of a parked truck with such force that the SUV was completely crushed and became wedged underneath the larger vehicle.
Eyewitnesses told the police that the impact reduced the car to a mangled wreck. Preliminary investigations and witness accounts suggest that the SUV had been aggressively overtaking several vehicles moments before the collision.
“It was a terrible sight,” said one eyewitness. “The driver suddenly swerved sharply to the left, apparently to avoid an animal on the road. He lost control, and the car went straight into the back of the truck.”
Emergency teams from Rishikesh Kotwali, Shyampur and IDPL police outposts rushed to the scene after receiving alerts from the control room. Rescue personnel used a heavy-duty crane to cut through the wreckage and extricate the victims.
All four occupants were taken to hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Police have so far identified two of the deceased as Dheeraj Jaiswal (30) and Hariom (22), both residents of Rishikesh. Efforts are under way to establish the identities of the remaining two victims, while investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the high-speed collision.