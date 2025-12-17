G-Ram-G bill introduced in LS amid din

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed fierce protests from Opposition members after the government introduced a new bill to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Several Opposition MPs demanded that the new bill—Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025—be sent to a Parliamentary panel.

Amid the buzz that the government is determined to clear the bill in the current session, INDIA bloc leaders have decided to meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber at 10.15 am on Wednesday for a strategy session.

The Congress has also issued a Whip mandating its MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha for the next three days as VB-G RAM G and other key legislations are likely to come up for consideration and passage.

On Tuesday, after introducing VB-G RAM G Bill, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government not only believes in Gandhi but also follows his principles.

Leading the attack, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the bill would eliminate the legal guarantee of employment for rural workers and increase the financial burden on states. She alleged it will give the Centre power to pre-determine the funds and the areas of allocation, thereby ending the demand-based system.