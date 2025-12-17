Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak Makes Strategic Port Call at Chabahar, Iran

NEW DELHI: Marking the first-ever visit of an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship to the port of Chabahar ICGS Sarthak, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, entered the Chabahar port in Islamic Republic of Iran. The ship is on a four-day visit from 16-19 December 2025 to Iran.

Chabahar is a strategically placed deep-water port that offers India a direct maritime gateway to Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia.

ICG on Wednesday said that the visit “underscores India’s growing maritime engagement in the region and ability to provide secure supply lines to Afghanistan and Central Asia, aligned with India’s SAGAR & MAHASAGAR vision of secure, cooperative maritime engagements.”

The four-day visit of ICG Ship Sarthak to Chabahar reflects India’s commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting a rules-based maritime order, and contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development across the wider Indian Ocean Region and the Gulf, the force said.

Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India’s policy towards the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) is India’s updated doctrine marking and evolution from IOR to a global maritime sphere.

During the port call, ICG Ship Sarthak will engage in a wide range of professional and community-oriented activities with the Iranian Navy and other Iranian maritime agencies. These include courtesy calls and professional interactions, aimed at strengthening institutional linkages and enhancing mutual understanding in maritime safety and security.