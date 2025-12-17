Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak Makes Strategic Port Call at Chabahar, Iran

NEW DELHI: Marking the first-ever visit of an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship to the port of Chabahar ICGS Sarthak, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, entered the Chabahar port in Islamic Republic of Iran. The ship is on a four-day visit from 16-19 December 2025 to Iran.
Chabahar is a strategically placed deep-water port that offers India a direct maritime gateway to Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia.
ICG on Wednesday said that the visit “underscores India’s growing maritime engagement in the region and ability to provide secure supply lines to Afghanistan and Central Asia, aligned with India’s SAGAR & MAHASAGAR vision of secure, cooperative maritime engagements.”
The four-day visit of ICG Ship Sarthak to Chabahar reflects India’s commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting a rules-based maritime order, and contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development across the wider Indian Ocean Region and the Gulf, the force said.
Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India’s policy towards the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) is India’s updated doctrine marking and evolution from IOR to a global maritime sphere.
During the port call, ICG Ship Sarthak will engage in a wide range of professional and community-oriented activities with the Iranian Navy and other Iranian maritime agencies. These include courtesy calls and professional interactions, aimed at strengthening institutional linkages and enhancing mutual understanding in maritime safety and security.
Key highlights of the port call, as per the ICG, include joint training activities focusing on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), and Marine Pollution Response (MPR). A marine pollution response demonstration in Chabahar harbour, targeting oil spills and Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) spills, will be conducted to showcase coordinated response mechanisms. MRCC-to-MRCC coordination drills, a table-top exercise, and joint Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills will further enhance interoperability and operational preparedness between the two sides.
In addition to professional engagements, the visit will feature sports fixtures and a beach walkathon, with the participation of embarked National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, aligning with the national Puneet Sagar Abhiyan to promote marine environmental awareness and coastal cleanliness.
The port call at Chabahar follows the ship’s earlier visit to Kuwait, where ICG Ship Sarthak successfully interacted with the Kuwait Coast Guard, further highlighting the Indian Coast Guard’s expanding footprint and constructive engagement with regional maritime partners.
Raised in February 1977 for surveillance in the Indian waters and 2.01 million square kilometres of Exclusive Economic Zone, the Indian Coast Guard, is India's auxiliary service for Maritime Law Enforcement, undertaking 'safety and protection' tasks in Indian waters.
India, Iran MoU to develop Chabahar Port
In 2015 India and Iran signed an inter-Governmental MoU regarding India’s participation in the development of the Chabahar Port in Iran.
Iran's Chabahar port, located in the Sistan-Baluchistan Province on the south-eastern coast is a port of great strategic utility for India. It lies outside the Persian Gulf and is accessed from India's western coast.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, in July 2024 informed the Parliament that “The Government of India has undertaken to develop the Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar, Iran by equipping and operating General Cargo and Container Terminal for a period of 10 years, as per the Long Term Main Contract, from the date of signing of the said Contract i.e., 13.05.2024.”
A total of Rs.400 Cr has been allocated from FY 2016-17 to FY 2023-24. The amount utilized so far for the development of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar is Rs. 201.51 Cr, added Sonowal.
The development of the Chabahar Port Project, as per the 2024 Year End Review of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways 2024 is an India-Iran flagship project & the signing of the contact is a really important step in opening up the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to Central Asia.