Indian Navy commissions MH-60R helicopter squadron at INS Hansa

A total of 24 MH-60R contracted in February 2020 at the cost of Rs 15,000 crore ($2.13 billion) are planned to be inducted by next year. The helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and vertical replenishment (VERTREP).

The biggest ships of the Indian Navy form part of its two Fleets. A Fleet is a group of ships that operate under one authority. The Indian Navy's Western Fleet is based at Mumbai, and the Eastern Fleet is based at Visakhapatnam.

“The maritime environment around us, today, is more complex and contested than ever before. Shifting geopolitics, fast-moving technologies, and an expanding spectrum of threats – from grey-zone activities to supply chain disruptions at sea – are shaping this new reality.”

It is within this challenging and dynamic strategic context that India is undertaking its maritime voyage towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. Strengthening maritime security and deterrence, therefore, are fundamental to safeguarding our sea lines of communications, and growing national maritime interests.”, said Navy Chief

"While the 335 Squadron is being formally commissioned today here at Goa, the MH-60R helicopter has already proven its prowess across multiple missions during Operation Sindoor, TROPEX-25, and in the recently concluded Tri-Services Exercise 2025. I am, therefore, happy to note that the Squadron being commissioned today is fully operational, ready to deploy with the Fleet from day one, reflecting our deep commitment to expeditious capability induction and integration," he added.

The operationalisation of the capabilities of this platform is part of the self-reliance plan, as the simultaneous pursuit of integration of indigenous weapons and sensors on this helicopter, in close collaboration with industry, in keeping with the Indian Navy’s commitment to Aatmanirbharta.

"It is a matter of pride that several critical equipment on this platform – from Software-Defined Radios and Data Links, to weapons such as Depth Charges and, in the near future, Missiles – are fully Made in India. The Indian Navy has also indigenously developed the infrastructure, training systems and maintenance capabilities necessary to sustain these platforms – aligned with our vision of Aatmanirbharta," the Naval Chief added.

2025 marks 75 years since the Government of India approved the formation of a Fleet Air Arm, thereby transforming the Navy into a potent multi-dimensional force, and giving us a decisive edge at sea.

The INS Hansa at Goa is an important Naval air station, as in 2022, the second P8I air squadron was commissioned at this very airbase, augmenting the Navy’s shore-based fixed-wing capabilities to operate across domains.