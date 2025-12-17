Mastermind behind murder of Punjab kabaddi player nabbed in Delhi, key accused shot dead in encounter

CHANDIGARH: Aishdeep Singh, the mastermind behind the murder of 30-year-old kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria, was arrested on Wednesday by the Punjab Police from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi.

Meanwhile, another key accused in the case Harpinder Middhi was killed in an encounter at Lalru near here in which two police personnel also sustained injuries.

Police said the tussle between different gangsters over the organisation of kabaddi tournaments in Punjab led to the shooting.

Senior Superintendent of Police of SAS Nagar Harmandeep Hans said Aishdeep Singh, who had been staying in Russia, came to India on November 25 on the directions of gangster-turned-terrorist Dony Bal to execute the murder. He was arrested from Delhi airport when he was planning to escape to Muscat.

Aishdeep informed police about his accomplice Harpinder Middhi, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran, who actively supported the shooters and was supposed to escape along with him. Acting on the information, police parties led by Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dera Bassi Bikramjit Singh Brar and including inspectors Sumit Mor, Pushvinder Singh and Malkiat Singh conducted a raid at the location pinpointed by him on the Ambala-Lalru Highway near Jharmal River in Lalru.

"Upon seeing the police party, the suspect Harpinder Middhi opened fire resulting in serious bullet injuries to two police personnel -- head constables Gulab Singh and Kumar Sharma. The police party retaliated in self-defence during which the suspect was injured and was rushed to Civil Hospital Dera Bassi, where he succumbed to injuries," he said.