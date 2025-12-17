MHA grants fourth extension to Manipur violence inquiry panel

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh notification giving another extension till May 20, 2026, to a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to submit its report on the probe into the 2023 Manipur violence that claimed over 250 lives, officials said on Wednesday.

The three-member panel, headed by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, was formed on June 4, 2023, in the aftermath of the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, in the state. The other two members of the commission included retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.

According to the notification accessed by the TNIE, the MHA said, the commission “will now submit its report to the Central government as soon as possible but not later than the 20th May, 2026”.

The CoI was mandated to probe the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities. It was supposed to submit its report to the Central government “as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting”, the MHA had said in its first notification.

Since then, the panel’s deadline has been extended four times, on September 13, 2024, December 3, 2024, May 20, 2025 and now December 16. In the last extension, the Union Home Ministry had given the commission time till November 20, 2025, to submit its report.