Minister’s letter of resignation should come to me, not CM: West Bengal Governor

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose said on Tuesday that he was yet to receive official correspondence from the Mamata government about Arup Biswas’ regisnation. “The constitution stipulates that the resignation of a minister and reallocation of portfolios should be done with the approval of the governor. I am waiting for official correspondence from the government,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

He added that people made many demands in the case of mismanagement at the Lionel Messi event, including immediate resignation of the state sports minister, who was there at the event on the fateful day.

“First, through a representative of the Lok Bhavan and, then, in a letter, an advisory was given to the government that the sports minister and those responsible candidly admit their vicarious liability in the matter and resign. Also, an inquiry is needed to establish responsibility of those who committed lapses,” Bose said.

He also said there was “specific, perceptible, and systemic failure” in managing the event. “It is surprising that a metropolis like Kolkata does not have standard operating procedures for congregation management,” he said. The governor demanded an insurance scheme for spectators at such events, with the premium to be paid by organisers.