Mumbai Diary | Blood ties trump power politics in Pawar family

All in blood and family, uncle Ajit Pawar and nephew Rohit Pawar recently flew together in one private jet from Mumbai to Delhi for Sharad Pawar’s pre-birthday celebration. The duo stayed together, even travelling in one car. The Pawar family not only easily forgot the bitterness but also began to share the missing bond.

Supriya Sule tried to rescue Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth, in the Pune land scam, claiming Parth is innocent and he cannot do anything wrong. Even senior Pawar remained silent on the issue. Ajit Pawar, in a private chat, also instructed his party members not to criticise senior Pawar or his family, indicating the chapter’s closed.

Thackeray brothers share rare family moment

Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, once again displayed public warmth. They appeared together with their sons, Aditya and Amit, at Dr Rahul Borude’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Borude is Amit Thackeray’s brother-in-law. Amit recently married Shivani, the daughter of former Lokpal chairperson Justice Manikrao Khanwilkar. Dr Rahul is the son of noted bariatric surgeon Dr Sanjay Borude.

The intimate yet high profile event displayed old family bonds. Aditya was seen playing with Amit’s son, Kiaan. Both families shared relaxed moments. The timing is crucial. With tough BMC elections ahead, this bonhomie will soon face a serious political test.