Nasik district court issues arrest warrant against Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate

MUMBAI: Upholding the junior court order, the Nasik District Session court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against the Maharashtra sports minister and NCP MLA, Manikrao Kokate for cheating and forgery to obtain two apartments under the chief minister's 10 per cent housing quota.

The Nasik session court on Tuesday upheld the order of the First Class court by confirming the two years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for falsifying the income proof documents to get apartments.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called DCM Ajit Pawar to discuss the matter and possible names as a replacement for Mr Kokate once he resigns after the arrest. Ajit Pawar has sought time for the same.

Mr Kokate is now admitted to a hospital after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness.

Manikrao Kokate had earlier approached the District court against the judgment of the first-class session court against the two-year sentence.

However, the district court refused to change the verdict, but it upheld the junior court's order of two years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 to NCP minister Manikrao Kokate.