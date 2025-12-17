NC MPs urge Centre to shift J&K prisoners lodged in other states to UT, restore statehood

NEW DELHI: National Conference MPs in Rajya Sabha have submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking the transfer of J&K prisoners currently lodged in other states to prisons within the Union Territory, and the release of those against whom charges have not been proven.

Raising "humanitarian concerns regarding prisoners lodged outside J&K," the Rajya Sabha members of the party -- Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan -- also sought restoration of statehood of the Union Territory "in keeping with constitutional principles, judicial observations, and the assurances already given at the highest level."

On the issue of prisoners, the MPs said thousands of families in J&K continue to suffer because their loved ones are lodged in prisons far away from the Union Territory.

"In several cases, detainees continue to remain incarcerated despite serious charges not having been proven," the memorandum said.

Many families do not have the financial means to travel long distances, engage legal counsel, or even meet their family members once, the MPs said and sought a review of the policy in this regard.

In the representation to the Home Minister, the MP said, the Prime Minister and "your good self" have, on the floor of the House and on various occasions, unequivocally assured the nation that full Statehood to Jammu & Kashmir shall be restored.