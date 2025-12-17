After Congress seeks apology, Centre says Nehru papers not missing but 51 cartons sent to Sonia Gandhi 'untraceable'

NEW DELHI: The Union Government on Wednesday clarified that the documents related to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were not missing, but 51 cartons of papers sent to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in 2008 remain untraceable.
The clarification came in the wake of the Congress party demanding an apology from the BJP-led government after the Ministry of Culture informed the Lok Sabha that the Nehru papers were not missing from the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (PMML).
The government told Lok Sabha that the routine verification exercise at the PMML had not flagged the absence of any records or correspondence associated with Nehru, proving the BJP's political sparring against Congress as false.
Reacting to the ministry's remarks, the Congress sought an apology from the Government.
Issuing a clarification, the ministry said in a post on X, "Vide letter dated 29.04.2008 Shri M V Rajan, representative of Smt. Sonia Gandhi, requested that Smt. Gandhi wishes to take back all of the private family letters and notes of former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru. Accordingly, 51 cartons of Nehru Papers were sent to Smt. Sonia Gandhi in 2008...Therefore, Nehru Papers are not "missing" from PMML as their whereabouts are known."
The ministry further stated that PMML has been in continuous correspondence with the office of Gandhi since then for return of these papers, including the letters from PMML to her.
"These documents, relating to the first Prime Minister of India, form part of the nation’s documentary heritage and not a private property. Their custody with PMML and access to citizens and scholars for research is vital," the ministry said.
A political row erupted in September after Rizwan Kadri, a member of the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society said he had written to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to allow physical or digital access to private papers related to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru that are in her possession. Kadri claimed that the historical records related to Nehru including his letters to Lady Mountbatten were withdrawn following the instructions of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in 2008.
Sources said that after Kadri flagged the isssue, it was decided that PMML.would.pursue the matter and the executive council the institution requested Gandhi to return the papers.
"Following the letter from executive council, Gandhi stated that her staff would look into it. However she has not made any commitment," said sources.
Replying to a question by BJP MP Sambit Patra, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written response, "No documents related to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, have been found missing from the museum during the annual inspection of the PMML in the year 2025.'
Sharing the response on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh sought to know if the party can expect an apology on the issue. "The truth was finally revealed in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Will there be an apology forthcoming?"