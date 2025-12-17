Newborn found dead in toilet commode at government hospital in MP's Chhindwara

BHOPAL: In a chilling incident, a newborn female child was found dead in the commode of the toilet at the Civil Hospital in Parasia town of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh.
The incident was reported on Monday night, when a sanitary staff member proceeded to clean the toilet.
“The flush was choked. On checking the commode, she found the hand of the newborn baby stuck inside. Immediately, the other staff of the hospital were called on to retrieve the body. The newborn’s body was extricated after breaking the concerned commode,” a senior official of the state health department in Parasia told TNIE on Wednesday.
According to Dr Sudha Bakshi, the Parasia block medical officer (BMO), the local police were immediately informed about the incident. The body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem.
While the local police officials are tight-lipped about the entire incident, sources privy to the ongoing probe said that the autopsy of the newborn baby points towards the newborn’s death having been caused due to pulmonary oedema (fluid buildup in the lungs).
Primary police investigations revealed that at least 15 pregnant women had come for a prenatal check-up at the hospital’s outdoor patients’ department on Monday.
Based on the details mentioned in the hospital records, while 14 of those pregnant women have been traced and identified, one woman’s details remain incomplete, and her presence at the hospital on Monday has consequently been found suspicious.
There is a strong possibility that the same woman might have delivered the baby in the toilet and then tried to destroy evidence by flushing the newborn through the commode.
The investigating cops are now scanning footage of all 26 CCTV cameras installed at the Parasia Civil Hospital.
The Parasia area of Chhindwara is the hub of coal mining activity in Chhindwara and was in the news in September-October this year, following the deaths of more than 20 kids due to cough syrup poisoning induced acute kidney injury.