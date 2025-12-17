Newborn found dead in toilet commode at government hospital in MP's Chhindwara

BHOPAL: In a chilling incident, a newborn female child was found dead in the commode of the toilet at the Civil Hospital in Parasia town of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident was reported on Monday night, when a sanitary staff member proceeded to clean the toilet.

“The flush was choked. On checking the commode, she found the hand of the newborn baby stuck inside. Immediately, the other staff of the hospital were called on to retrieve the body. The newborn’s body was extricated after breaking the concerned commode,” a senior official of the state health department in Parasia told TNIE on Wednesday.