Opposition pushback over nuclear, VB-G RAM G Bills; INDIA bloc meeting ahead of Parliament session

NEW DELHI: The Opposition INDIA bloc has mounted a strong pushback as the government moves to push through two controversial Bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the SHANTI Bill, aimed at opening the nuclear sector to private players, and the VB-G RAM G Bill to replace the MGNREGA law governing the rural employment scheme.

With both Bills listed for passage in the Lok Sabha’s List of Business on Wednesday, the INDIA bloc’s floor leaders are set to meet ahead of the session at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to coordinate a united strategy.

Opposition leaders have warned that the Bills could have far-reaching consequences, potentially undermining rural livelihoods and handing strategic sectors over to corporate interests.

The Congress will also hold a meeting of its MPs in the morning and has issued a whip directing members to remain present in the House until the session concludes on December 19.

Opposition parties have demanded that the new VB-G RAM G Bill, which seeks to replace the two-decade-old MGNREGA, be referred to a standing committee. However, the government has shown no inclination to relent.

The Opposition has also sought parliamentary scrutiny of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI), which proposes opening up the nuclear power sector to private players. NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is also learnt to have urged the government to refer the VB-G RAM G Bill to a standing committee.

In a post on X, Congress MP Manickam Tagore attacked the government’s “tearing hurry”, alleging a deliberate attempt to bypass parliamentary scrutiny. “Today’s Lok Sabha List of Business exposes the government’s real priorities. One Bill to open strategic nuclear energy to corporates like Adani. Another Bill to erase Mahatma Gandhi from the people’s employment guarantee. This is not coincidence. This is design,” he wrote.