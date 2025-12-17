Parliamentary panel calls for CSIR-IGIB–Tata Memorial collaboration to tackle rising cancer burden in North-East India

NEW DELHI: Amid a growing incidence of cancer, particularly breast cancer, in India’s North-Eastern states, a parliamentary panel has urged the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) to collaborate with the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital to investigate the underlying causes of this trend.

The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change has expressed concern over the rising cancer burden in the region. Chaired by Bhubaneswar Kalita, the 31-member committee noted that IGIB’s pioneering work in breast cancer genomics, including the identification of Indian-specific molecular subtypes and biomarkers, could play a critical role in understanding cancer susceptibility among North-Eastern populations.

In its 403rd report reviewing the functioning of CSIR institutions such as IGIB and the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), the committee stated: “It is essential to examine whether the ethnic groups of the North-East are genetically predisposed to specific types of cancers or whether environmental, lifestyle and ethnic risk factors are contributing to their heightened susceptibility.”