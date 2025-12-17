Peace restored in Ludhiana jail day after inmates run amok, hit superintendent with brick

LUDHIANA: Peace was restored in Central Jail on Tajpur Road here on Wednesday, a day after a violent clash between inmates and police left several, including the superintendent, injured.

According to sources, around 200 inmates attacked police near one of the barracks.

People present outside the jail complex claimed that sirens could be heard from inside the jail complex for nearly 20 minutes.

The incident occurred late Tuesday evening with a scuffle breaking out between prisoners, an official source said.

During a routine check, jail officials who tried to break up the fight were allegedly attacked by inmates.