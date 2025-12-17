Police file chargesheets in three more cases against Tauqeer Raza in Bareilly violence

LUCKNOW: Police have filed chargesheets in three more cases against Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Tauqeer Raza, the main accused in the September 26, 2025 violence in Bareilly district, officials said on Wednesday.

With this, chargesheets have now been filed in seven of the 10 cases registered in connection with the incident, while investigations are under way in the remaining three cases. Raza, a cleric, has been named as an accused in all the cases.

As per Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, chargesheets had earlier been filed in four cases. On Tuesday, chargesheets were submitted in three more cases registered at the Cantonment, Qila and Premnagar police stations.

According to police investigations, Raza allegedly hatched a conspiracy to trigger violence and tasked his close aides, including IMC general secretary Nafees Khan, former district president Nadeem Khan and Munir Idrisi, with mobilising a crowd and allegedly inciting an attack on police personnel.

The violence erupted on September 26 under the pretext of protests linked to a controversy in Kanpur over posters bearing the words “I Love Muhammad”.