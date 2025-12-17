Prohibitory orders imposed along India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar

SILCHAR: Prohibitory orders have been imposed along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district by the administration to prevent illegal movement, an official release said on Wednesday.

Preventive restrictions along sensitive border areas have been imposed due to apprehension over possible movement of extremist elements and unauthorised cross-border activities to disturb peace and stability, it said.

District Magistrate Mridul Yadav, exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), issued the order on Tuesday aimed at preventing illegal movement of people, goods and activities.

It has been noted that unchecked movement, particularly during night hours, could facilitate unlawful activities, including unauthorised transportation of essential commodities and cattle, thereby posing serious challenges to law and order, the order stated.

Movement of individuals has been restricted from sunset to sunrise within a one-kilometre belt along the border of the district.

In addition, movement on the River Surma and along its high banks within the Indian territory has been prohibited during the night.

The order also places strict controls on boating and fishing activities on the Surma river.