Rahul Gandhi visits BMW Plant in Germany, calls for 'meaningful manufacturing ecosystems' in India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concern over the "decline in manufacturing" in India while stressing that manufacturing is the "backbone" of strong economies.

The Congress leader made the remarks after visiting BMW Welt and the BMW Plant in Munich, as part of his visit to Germany.

Sharing visuals of the guided tour at the manufacturing plant, Gandhi wrote in a post on Instagram, "Had the chance to experience BMW's world in Munich, Germany with a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant - an incredible look at world-class manufacturing up close."