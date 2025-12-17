Rahul Gandhi visits BMW Plant in Germany, calls for 'meaningful manufacturing ecosystems' in India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concern over the "decline in manufacturing" in India while stressing that manufacturing is the "backbone" of strong economies.
The Congress leader made the remarks after visiting BMW Welt and the BMW Plant in Munich, as part of his visit to Germany.
Sharing visuals of the guided tour at the manufacturing plant, Gandhi wrote in a post on Instagram, "Had the chance to experience BMW's world in Munich, Germany with a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant - an incredible look at world-class manufacturing up close."
A highlight was seeing TVS's 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW, he said, adding that it was a proud moment to see Indian engineering on display.
Calling for the creation of meaningful manufacturing ecosystem in India, he said, "Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more - build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale."
Gandhi is visiting Germany at the invitation of the Progressive Alliance, a key group of 117 progressive parties from across the world.
During his visit, Gandhi will engage with the Indian diaspora as well as meet German government ministers.