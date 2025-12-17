Saint community resents attachment notices to Varanasi mutts, temples over tax arrears

VARANASI: The saint community on Wednesday expressed strong resentment over the Varanasi Municipal Corporation issuing attachment notices to several mutts and temples in the city over pending tax dues.

Calling it unprecedented, Mahant Balak Devacharya of Patalpuri Mutt said that a number of monasteries and temples in Kashi have been served attachment notices earlier this week for arrears of house tax, water tax and sewer tax.

This was probably the first time in the country's history that mutts and temples were being issued attachment notices, he added.