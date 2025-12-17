SC sets aside Rajasthan HC order asking rape accused's wife living in US to remain in India

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has set aside a Rajasthan High Court order that directed the wife of a software engineer, accused of raping a woman on a false pretext of marriage, to be present in the country if he wishes to travel abroad for a job.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe took on record an undertaking given by the man that he would attend every hearing via video-conferencing.

Advocate Ashwani Dubey, appearing in the court on behalf of the engineer, submitted that his client's wife is neither an accused nor a party to the case.

Dubey informed that as on the date of the passing of this order, the appellant's wife was not even in India as she was employed in the United States.

"In the light of the undertaking given by the appellant, stating that he would attend every hearing in Sessions Case No.12 of 2024 on the file of the learned Additional Sessions Judge (Women Atrocities Court), Ajmer, Rajasthan, through video-conferencing and also giving an assurance that he would be physically present before the trial court whenever so directed, we find no ground to alter the order dated August 8, 2025, passed by this court, which has been duly complied with.

The said order is made absolute, subject to the undertaking given by the appellant," the bench said.