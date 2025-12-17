Tharoor questions Lucknow venue after India–South Africa T20I abandoned due to smog; Gill set to miss final

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday commented on the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa being abandoned in Lucknow due to dense smog, suggesting the match should have been scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram instead of a north Indian city grappling with severe air pollution.
The match was called off without a ball being bowled after visibility at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium was badly affected by a thick blanket of smog on Wednesday evening.
Reacting on X, Tharoor said cricket fans had been left waiting in vain for the India–South Africa fixture to begin in Lucknow, but poor visibility caused by widespread smog made play impossible. Pointing to air quality concerns across north India, he said the game should have been held in Thiruvananthapuram, where air quality levels were significantly better.
Several north Indian cities, including New Delhi, Agra, Lucknow and Chandigarh, remained enveloped in smog through the day. While Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 334 in the “very poor” category, Lucknow registered an AQI of 171, classified as “moderate”, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
However, pollution levels varied across the Uttar Pradesh capital. Three of the city’s six monitoring stations—Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lalbagh and the Talkatora District Industries Centre—recorded AQI levels above 200, placing them in the “poor” category.
The BCCI's Tours and Fixtures Committee's decision to slot matches in the eastern and northern regions of the country during winters has come under the scanner.
Meanwhile, India vice-captain Shubman Gill is likely to miss the final T20I against South Africa after suffering a toe injury during a nets session, with the team opting for caution ahead of the T20 World Cup. Sanju Samson is expected to open in his absence.
Gill was hit on the toe late in an extended practice session and was in visible discomfort, prompting the team to rest him as a precaution, a BCCI source said. His availability for the Ahmedabad game remains uncertain.
The injury comes amid scrutiny over Gill’s form, with modest returns in the series, while Sanju Samson has impressed in recent outings. Gill had earlier missed the Test and ODI series against South Africa due to a neck injury that required hospitalisation.
Despite the dip in form, the coaching staff led by Gautam Gambhir has reiterated its backing of Gill, viewing him as a key top-order batter for the T20 World Cup early next year.
