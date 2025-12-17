Uncertain if Dr Nusrat, whose hijab was pulled down by Bihar CM Nitish, will join government service

"The family is constantly trying to comfort her, but she is not ready to listen. The family has now left the decision of returning to Bihar and joining the job entirely up to Nusrat," he added.

Nusrat said, “I'm not saying that the CM did it intentionally, but I didn't like what happened. There were so many people there. Some were even laughing. As a girl, it felt like an insult. I studied wearing a hijab from school to college. Whether it was home, the market, or the mall, I always wore a hijab everywhere. This has never happened to me before. My parents also always taught me the same thing at home. Hijab is a part of our culture.”

She further said, “I don't understand what my mistake is. I'm not saying that the Chief Minister did anything wrong either, but right now I don't understand anything. My mind is not at peace. I get scared remembering that day.”

The video showing the chief minister pulling her hijab went viral.

CM’s action evoked sharp criticism from Opposition parties. They also demanded a public apology on the issue.

“He claims to be a champion of women's empowerment. But his behaviour with a woman doctor is highly objectionable,” a senior RJD leader said.