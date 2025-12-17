UNESCO makes a strong case for mother-tongue instruction in the country in its annual India education report

NEW DELHI: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Tuesday called for a national mission in India to ensure consistent mother-tongue or home language- based instruction in the country. There needs to be multilingual bridging across all schooling systems, it urged.

Making public its 165-page report, `Bhasha Matters: The State of the Education Report for India 2025; Mother Tongue and Multilingual Education’ at its office in Delhi, it came out with ten recommendations to be incorporated in the country’s Education Policy.

Tim Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, who released it said the UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia has established a tradition of publishing an annual flagship report as our contribution to the education discourse in India.

Elaborating on this year’s report he said, “We turn to a theme central to equitable learning — Mother Tongue and Multilingual Education. Over the next hour, you will hear the compelling evidence-based for establishing Mother Tongue and Multilingual Education as the foundation for educational inclusion, linguistic diversity preservation and enhanced learning outcomes through stories and testimonies, and learn about the frameworks and global commitments that guide UNESCO’s work.

“UNESCO has encouraged mother tongue instruction in primary education since 1953 highlighting its advantages from the very beginning of the Organisation’s founding. In 2003, UNESCO released `Education in a Multilingual World’, acknowledging the global reality of multilingual education and the challenges and opportunities it presents.”