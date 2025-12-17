UP CM orders authorities to step up road safety measures following several crashes due to dense fog

LUCKNOW: Following the Yamuna Expressway accident, which claimed 13 lives in the Mathura stretch, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed expressway safety with NHAI and state highway officials on Wednesday.

He ordered stricter measures to avert any such incident in future under foggy conditions.

CM directed the authorities concerned to increase patrolling, field inspections, deployment of teams at all black spots, installation of reflectors, and 24×7 availability of cranes and ambulances on expressways.

The highway authorities in the state intensified safety measures on expressways and national highways to prevent road accidents amid dense fog conditions during the winter season.

As per the senior officials, a day after multiple fog-linked crashes leading to the loss of multiple lives, across the state, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the nodal authority operating key access-controlled highways including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, moved to put enhanced precautions in place.

At least 25 people were killed and 59 were injured in a series of accidents attributed to poor visibility, with the worst incident reported from the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, where a multi-vehicle pile-up claimed 13 lives.