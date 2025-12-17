UP CM orders authorities to step up road safety measures following several crashes due to dense fog

LUCKNOW: Following the Yamuna Expressway accident, which claimed 13 lives in the Mathura stretch, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed expressway safety with NHAI and state highway officials on Wednesday.
He ordered stricter measures to avert any such incident in future under foggy conditions.
CM directed the authorities concerned to increase patrolling, field inspections, deployment of teams at all black spots, installation of reflectors, and 24×7 availability of cranes and ambulances on expressways.
The highway authorities in the state intensified safety measures on expressways and national highways to prevent road accidents amid dense fog conditions during the winter season.
As per the senior officials, a day after multiple fog-linked crashes leading to the loss of multiple lives, across the state, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the nodal authority operating key access-controlled highways including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, moved to put enhanced precautions in place.
At least 25 people were killed and 59 were injured in a series of accidents attributed to poor visibility, with the worst incident reported from the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, where a multi-vehicle pile-up claimed 13 lives.
Four people each were killed in Basti and Unnao, while two fatalities were reported each from Meerut and Barabanki, said the officials on Wednesday.
According to UPEIDA Nodal Officer Rajesh Pandey, fog-related accidents this season began on Tuesday. "Most of the accidents, including those on the Purvanchal and Lucknow-Agra Expressways, were rear-end collisions caused by poor visibility."
Pandey said UPEIDA was set to send a proposal to the state government soon to reduce the maximum speed limit on expressways from the current 120 kmph to 80 kmph during the fog period, which generally lasted until February 15.
He said special advisories were being issued for two-wheeler riders, allowed on expressways.
"During fog, we request motorcyclists to halt at toll plazas. We are making arrangements for blankets and basic facilities for them," Pandey, a former IPS officer and SSP Lucknow, said.
UPEIDA has also activated public address systems at all toll plazas to make real-time announcements about fog conditions ahead based on inputs from patrol teams, he said.
Pamphlets containing safety guidelines, do's and don'ts, and emergency helpline numbers, including 14449, are also being distributed among commuters.
Pandey reiterated that parking on expressways is strictly prohibited.
Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also launched a statewide drive to improve visibility and awareness among road users during winter fog.
Officials said the speed limit on highways under NHAI is 100 kmph and stressed that besides fog, wrong-side driving and unauthorised entry and exit through highway cuts remain major causes of accidents.
Authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously, maintain safe distances and strictly follow advisories as dense fog conditions are expected to persist across the state in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, CM Yogi ordered the authorities to ensure safe traffic management on expressways during poor visibility.
“Proper arrangements should be ensured in dense fog. Street and lane lighting should be checked continuously. If any light is faulty, it should be fixed immediately. Officers should inspect to ensure no person is found sleeping in the open,” the CM directed the officials at the review meeting.
He also asked the local administrations to make proper arrangements for the homeless during the cold wave. The homeless should be taken to rain shelters. Blankets should be continuously distributed to the needy.
Bonfires should be arranged at public places. Meanwhile, an intense cold wave is sweeping the state. The conditions are such that dew drops are falling like drizzle in the foggy weather with zero visibility.
On Wednesday, 50 districts including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj were in the grip of fog. Zero visibility was recorded in many places. Due to fog, more than 30 accidents have occurred in the last four days in the state. During this period, more than 150 vehicles collided.