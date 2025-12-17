Uttarakhand anti-conversion bill stalls at Raj Bhavan over technical flaws

DEHRADUN: A major legislative initiative of the Uttarakhand government aimed at substantially toughening penalties for forced religious conversions has hit a roadblock at the Governor’s office. The proposed Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has been returned to the government by Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd.), citing technical discrepancies and the need for reconsideration.

Sources said the Governor’s office flagged several procedural irregularities in the draft legislation. “The Bill was sent back to the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) on Tuesday after the legislative department identified minor but critical flaws in the drafting process,” an official familiar with the development said.

The setback has delayed the implementation of the proposed stringent law, leaving the government with two immediate options. “One option is to promulgate an ordinance to bring the law into force without delay,” a senior official explained. “The other is to reintroduce the Bill in the upcoming State Assembly session and secure its passage again with a majority.”