2,961 signal failures per annum in South West Railways cause for concern: CAG

NEW DELHI: Substantial cases of signal failures at an average of 2,961 incidents per annum in the South Western Railway zone reflect poorly on the reliability and availability of signalling systems, according to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The audit examined the performance of the Signal and Telecommunication (S&T) Department of three Divisions, Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru, of South Western Railway (SWR) during the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

It added that though the cases of accidents in SWR are declining, cases of 'Signal Passing At Danger or red signal jump' (SPAD) and wrong interlocking of points which can divert trains to lines already occupied by other trains are a cause for concern.

It observed that adequate time was granted to the signal department by halting the train operations, however, cases of signal failures continued to take place in substantial numbers.

"Safety audit had also pointed out several irregular maintenance practices. Most of the observations were repetitive which suggests that constant monitoring was absent," the report said.

It added, "There were several instances of abnormal delays in attending to deficiencies pointed out during inspections/joint inspections by the safety department."