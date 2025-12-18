Ace sculptor Ram V Sutar, creator of Statue of Unity, passes away at 100

Lucknow: Legendary sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, best known as the designer of the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, passed away at his Noida residence late on Wednesday night. He was 100 and had been suffering from age-related ailments.

Sutar’s son, Anil, confirmed his demise in a note shared with the media, stating that the renowned sculptor passed away peacefully at home around midnight on December 17.

A gold medallist from Sir J J School of Art and Architecture, Mumbai, Sutar was born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village of Dhule district in present-day Maharashtra. Despite coming from a humble background, he began showing a strong inclination towards sculpting from a young age.