Ace sculptor Ram V Sutar, creator of Statue of Unity, passes away at 100

Lucknow: Legendary sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, best known as the designer of the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, passed away at his Noida residence late on Wednesday night. He was 100 and had been suffering from age-related ailments.
Sutar’s son, Anil, confirmed his demise in a note shared with the media, stating that the renowned sculptor passed away peacefully at home around midnight on December 17.
A gold medallist from Sir J J School of Art and Architecture, Mumbai, Sutar was born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village of Dhule district in present-day Maharashtra. Despite coming from a humble background, he began showing a strong inclination towards sculpting from a young age.
His career spanned several decades, earning him global recognition for his expertise in creating realistic sculptures. Among his most celebrated works is the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat, the 182-metre tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Other notable creations include the seated meditative statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament complex, each reflecting exemplary artistry.
Sutar was also associated with major upcoming projects, including the statue of Lord Ram being developed in Ayodhya and that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbai.
He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016. Recently, he was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar.
Expressing grief over his demise, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed it an irreparable loss to the art world. Taking to X, the Chief Minister posted, "the demise of the great sculptor, the artisan of world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, Padma Bhushan Shri Ram V Sutar ji is extremely sorrowful and an irreparable loss to the world of art... Om Shanti".