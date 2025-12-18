Assam orders expulsion of 15 'illegal Bangladeshi immigrants' from Nagaon under Immigrants Act 1950

Exercising powers under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, the District Commissioner directed to “remove yourself from the territory of Assam/India within 24 hours from receiving this order…”

The order further stated that failure to comply would compel the government to take appropriate action to “remove you” from the territory of Assam/India under the provisions of the Act.

Nagaon police would execute the expulsion of 15 individuals. At present, they are lodged at the Matia Transit Camp in Goalpara district and at an Assam Police battalion facility in Kokrajhar district.

“There are 19 of them and we have received expulsion orders for 15. The remaining four persons have some pending court cases,” Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told this newspaper on Thursday.

He added that Nagaon police personnel would travel to Matia to take custody of the individuals before escorting them to the India–Bangladesh border for deportation.

This is the second known instance of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950 being invoked in recent times. On November 19, the District Commissioner of Sonitpur ordered the expulsion of five persons who had been declared “foreigners” by a foreigners’ tribunal. That case had reached the tribunal in 2006, based on a report submitted by the Border Police.