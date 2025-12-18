Bombay HC, local courts and banks in Mumbai, Nagpur get bomb threat mails, turn out to be hoax

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court, some local courts along with two prominent banks, most of them located in south Mumbai, received bomb threats on emails on Thursday, but they turned out to be hoaxes as nothing suspicious was found during searches at these institutions, an official said.

A court in Nagpur received a similar bomb threat mail, which also turned out to be fake.

"The Bombay High Court, sessions court, Mazgaon and Esplanade court in south Mumbai, two magistrate courts - one each in Bandra and Andheri, along with two prominent banks received bomb threat emails in the morning.

"The premises were immediately vacated at most of these places. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called in, but nothing suspicious was found anywhere in the searches," a senior police official said.

A statement issued by the two bar associations of the Bombay HC said that owing to security concerns, the staff members of the high court were immediately asked to move out of the premises for a search operation.

"Due to the threat and the search operation, the regular court proceedings were disrupted for about an hour. All the courtrooms were thoroughly searched and the hearings began at 3 pm," said Nitin Thakker, president of the Bombay Bar Association.