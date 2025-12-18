Chouhan calls opposition uproar over VB-G RAM G Bill 'disgraceful,' accuses Opposition MPs of mobocracy

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday described the opposition’s conduct during the Lok Sabha debate on the rural employment guarantee bill as “disgraceful,” accusing them of turning democracy into “mobocracy” and indulging in “hooliganism.”

Speaking at a press conference at BJP headquarters after the House was adjourned due to the uproar, Chouhan questioned why the opposition was objecting to the bill’s name — the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.

"What was the fuss over the name of the Bill? The opposition is only concerned about the name but we are more focused on work.

"I strongly condemn the disgraceful behaviour of the Congress and the INDI bloc MPs in Parliament. Through their behaviour, the opposition disgraced democracy, tore parliamentary traditions to shreds and turned democracy into 'bheedtantra' (mobocracy) and 'goondatantra' (hooliganism)," he said.

The opposition members protested in Parliament for the "removal" of the original name of the law -- Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA).

"They tore the papers, stood atop the desks. Is it not the murder of Babu's ideals? Was it not immoral and undignified?" Chouhan asked.

The minister also asked whether Bapu would have accepted this kind of "disgraceful" behaviour of the opposition members.