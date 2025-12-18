Committed to uniting wisdom of millennia with power of modern science, technology: WHO

NEW DELHI: The WHO on Wednesday said it is committed to uniting the wisdom of millennia with the power of modern science and technology to realise the vision of health for all.

Sharing a special video message at the Second Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, jointly organized by India and the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said, “By engaging responsibly, ethically, and equitably, and by harnessing innovation from AI to genomics, we can unlock the potential of traditional medicine to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable health solutions for every community and for our planet.”

“WHO is committed to uniting the wisdom of millennia with the power of modern science and technology to realise the vision of health for all,” he added.

The WHO said in a world facing increasing challenges to health systems, nearly half of the global population – 4.6 billion – lack access to essential health services, while a quarter – over 2 billion people – experience financial hardship to access health care.

“Integrating TM into health systems is critical to expanding access and choice to affordable, people-centred health care and advancing UHC, ensuring everyone can receive health care they need without financial strain,” it added.

The three-day event, which was presided by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, in the presence of Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav, will bring together policymakers, scientists, practitioners, Indigenous knowledge holders and civil society leaders from around the world to advance a shared vision of balanced, inclusive and sustainable health systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the mega global scientific congregation on December 19.

The WHO DG emphasised that health is not only about technology and treatment but also about balance, dignity and the shared wisdom of humanity.

He noted that the World Health Assembly earlier this year adopted the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034.

The strategy focuses on strengthening the evidence base to guide decisions through science and data, ensuring safety and quality through effective regulation, integrating traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM) into national health systems beginning with primary health care, and unlocking its broader value for biodiversity, sustainability and community well-being.

He further highlighted that to translate this strategy into action, WHO has established the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.

At the event, Ayush minister Jadhav said that India’s collaboration with the WHO reflects a shared commitment to bring traditional medicine into the mainstream of global healthcare through science, standards, and evidence.

Since the partnership began in 2016, significant milestones have been achieved, including integrating Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani morbidity codes into international health classification.

Ongoing work on the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI) and the upcoming WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, scheduled for completion in October 2025, underscore a decisive shift towards global acceptance, harmonization, and institutional strengthening of traditional medicine, he added.

“India continues to expand international cooperation in the field of traditional medicine through education, research, and capacity building,” he added

India offers 104 scholarships annually to foreign nationals, has signed 26 country-level MoUs, collaborates with over 50 institutions worldwide, and has established Ayush Chairs in 15 universities and Ayush Information Cells in 43 countries, he added.

“Collaborative research initiatives, including Ashwagandha trials in the United Kingdom, Guduchi studies in Germany, and Ayurveda-based diabetes research in Latvia, are generating a growing body of evidence. Leveraging digital platforms such as the Ayush Grid and advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, India is systematically documenting and validating traditional knowledge to address contemporary global health challenges,” the minister said.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted that the Summit builds on the momentum of the first WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine and the Gujarat Declaration, reaffirming a shared global commitment to science-based, sustainable, and equitable Traditional Medicine.

He emphasized India’s role as a committed partner to WHO and Member States, and underscored the significance of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamnagar as a global hub for policy, research, and innovation.

He noted that the Summit - guided by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 - aims to strengthen regulation and integration of Traditional Medicine into health systems, safeguard biodiversity and traditional knowledge, and harness frontier technologies, all anchored in the theme of “Restoring Balance” for people and the planet.