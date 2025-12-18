Decomposed bodies of couple found in Indore residence

BHOPAL: A middle-aged couple identified as Kanhaiya Lal Paranwal and Smriti Paranwal were found dead under c inside their duplex house in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city on Thursday.

Their residence is located at a Satellite Junction residential colony, just outside the Indus Satellite Green township under the Lasudia police station area.

While Kanhaiya Lal (50) was found dead on the bed in the room, his wife Smriti was found dead inside the toilet adjoining the room.

Intolerable stench and the heavily decomposed bodies suggested that the couple had died more than 20 days ago.

While Kanhaiya Lal was bedridden after being paralysed for the last six months, his wife was also reportedly in depression due to her husband’s bad health.

The couple hailed from the Azamgarh district of eastern Uttar Pradesh and had built the duplex house around ten years back in the residential locality on Indore’s outskirts.