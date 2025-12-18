'Don’t cheat cricket fans': Shashi Tharoor urges BCCI to shift winter matches to South India

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged authorities to avoid scheduling international matches in north India between mid-December and mid-January, citing persistent fog and poor visibility during the winter months.

He suggested that matches during this period should instead be held in southern states, where weather conditions are more conducive to play, so that cricket fans “do not feel cheated.”

Tharoor’s remarks came a day after the fourth T20 international between India and South Africa at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to dense smog and poor visibility.

The match cancellation sparked criticism of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI )'s decision to host fixtures in north India during peak winter.