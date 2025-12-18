ED raids 13 locations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in donkey route case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out searches at 13 locations across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as part of its money-laundering probe into an illegal immigration racket linked to the deportation of 330 Indians from the United States earlier this year.

The action follows an investigation into a network that allegedly facilitated the illegal transport of Indians to the US through the so-called dunki route. “The racket involved illegally transporting Indians to the US through the dunki route. A probe revealed that the deported Indians sent to the US were facilitated by a complex web of persons involved in the chain including travel agents, middlemen, overseas associates, hawala operators and other logistics arrangement providers,” an ED official said.

In February, US military aircraft carrying 330 Indians—most of them from Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat—were sent back as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration by the administration of former US President Donald Trump. Videos released by US border patrol authorities showed the deportees in handcuffs, with their legs chained.

The ED’s money-laundering case is based on 19 FIRs registered by the Punjab and Haryana Police against travel agents and middlemen accused of cheating Indians attempting to enter the US illegally. Investigators said the deportees had tried to cross the US–Mexico border between January 23 and 28 but were apprehended by US border security personnel and placed in detention centres before being deported.