Gold crown stolen from revered Thawe temple in Bihar's Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ: A gold crown was allegedly stolen from the revered Thawe temple in Bihar's Gopalganj district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

CCTV footage showed some persons decamping with the gold crown of the idol, they said, adding that it weighed around 500 gram.

"A case has been registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter.

We will soon nab the accused," SP Avdhesh Dixit told PTI.

"It's a matter of concern as the incident took place even though a police post is already there at the temple. What the police personnel were doing will also be examined," he said.

Strict action will be taken if any dereliction of duty is found on the part of police personnel, he added.

The temple is dedicated to Goddess Durga, locally known as 'Thawe wali Mata'.