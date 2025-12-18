Government reinforces commitment to protect Great Indian Bustard in Gujarat

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, stated on Thursday that the government is actively working to protect the Great Indian Bustard birds in Gujarat.

While responding to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav mentioned that the government has initiated a program for the conservation of Great Indian Bustards across several states, including Gujarat.

This response followed a query from Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil, who noted that there is a sanctuary for Great Indian Bustards in Kutch, Gujarat, but only three female birds remain there. He expressed concern that if these three female birds were to die, the sanctuary land might be transferred to businessmen.

In response, Yadav assured the Congress member that his fears were "baseless" and emphasized that the government is indeed working towards the protection of the Great Indian Bustards in Gujarat.

He also corrected the record, stating that there are actually four female Great Indian Bustards in Kutch, while the population in Rajasthan stands at 140.

Yadav also stated that the government is not currently running any specific project for the protection of Indian Roller (Palapitta) birds.

This was in reply to a question from BJP leader K Laxman regarding the declining population of Indian Rollers.

In a written reply, Yadav explained that the protection and management of wildlife and their habitats are primarily the responsibility of state governments and union territory administrations.