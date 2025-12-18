India reaffirms commitment to continue medical, humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: India has reaffirmed its commitment to continue humanitarian assistance and healthcare cooperation with Afghanistan, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Nadda and the visiting Afghan Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali met on Wednesday night.

In the meeting, Nadda reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to Afghanistan and discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector.

The two sides reviewed the ongoing health cooperation, and discussed ways to further strengthen collaboration in healthcare infrastructure. They also talked about medical supplies and capacity building.

Following the talks with the Afghan Health Minister, Nadda wrote on X, “Held a productive meeting with Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghan Minister of Public Health. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to continued humanitarian assistance and healthcare cooperation with Afghanistan and discussed avenues to further strengthen this collaboration with particular focus on long term supply of medicines.”

“Made a symbolic handover of cancer medicines and vaccines, reflecting India’s commitment to support the medical needs of the Afghan people. A larger consignment of medicines, vaccines, and a 128-slice CT scanner is also being dispatched to Afghanistan,” he added.