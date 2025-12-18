India resumes visa centre operation in Dhaka, functioning suspended at two others following protests

DHAKA: India on Thursday resumed operations at its visa application centre in Dhaka, a day after closing it over escalated security concerns, but closed two other identical facilities in other parts of Bangladesh as anti-India protestors tried to march towards the Indian missions there.

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at southwestern Khulna and northwestern Rajshahi were closed on the grounds of security concerns amid strong protest marches towards the facilities that were stopped by security officials.

In Rajshahi, 'Bharityo Adhipotto Birodhi July 36 Mancha' tried to march towards the Assistant High Commission of India but police in riot gear blocked them near the mission when a brief clash occurred as the protestors tried to break through the security barricades.

The protesters raised anti-India slogans, according to the videos on social media.

In Khulna, the protestors under a banner called 'Unity Against Indian Hegemony' tried to march towards the Assistant High Commission of India but army soldiers and navy sailors joined hands with police to thwart the marchers.

"We had enforced a stringent vigil preventing them (protestors) from proceeding towards the mission. They left the scene after staging a 'peaceful' rally," Khulna's deputy commissioner of police Tajul Islam said.