Jharkhand's first medical university to come up in Ranchi: Health Minister Irfan Ansari

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Thursday said the state is all set to get its first medical university, with land identified for the proposed institution in Ranchi's Brambe locality.

"We hope the foundation of the university will be laid by the end of January next year," Ansari said while distributing appointment letters to 66 health officials, including 33 medical officers and 33 specialist doctors.

He assured that manpower in the health sector would be increased and more recruitment would be carried out next year.

"Even after 25 years of Jharkhand's creation, there is no medical university in the state, which has led to a shortage of faculty and doctors. We have been working to improve the health sector system," the minister said.

He said four medical colleges would be established in the state in the coming years.