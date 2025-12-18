Nation

LIVE | Winter Session Day 14: Parliament to take up discussions on Delhi pollution, VB-G RAM G Bill

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to reply to the debate on the VB-G RAM G Bill and move the bill for passage.
A view of the ongoing Lok Sabha session.
A view of the ongoing Lok Sabha session.(Screengrab | Sansad TV)
TNIE online desk
Summary

The Lok Sabha is expected to discuss air pollution in Delhi-NCR under Rule 193, on the 14th day of the Winter Session. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K Kanimozhi and Bansuri Swaraj are to participate in the discussion.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is to reply to the debate on the VB-G RAM G Bill and move the bill for passage.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the SHANTI Bill and Rajya Sabha took up the discussion on the VB-G RAM G Bill and the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025.

The Lower House also passed the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, which seeks to scrap 71 outdated laws.

Opposition politicising pollution issue: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal accused the Opposition of playing politics over pollution during the Lok Sabha debate, arguing that they were demanding relief while simultaneously opposing every measure taken by the government.

“Both cannot go together,” he said, alleging that the Opposition was uncomfortable with the prospect of a pollution-free environment, as it would deprive them of a political issue.

Khandelwal said the parliamentary discussion would place the facts on pollution before the people of Delhi and the country, and asserted that the BJP would highlight how the government that ruled Delhi for ten years failed to take concrete steps to tackle the crisis.

Question Hour commences in Rajya Sabha

Coal ban hurting livelihoods in Meghalaya, says NPP MP Khalukhi

NPP MP Wanweiroy Khalukhi on Wednesday flagged the adverse fallout of the coal ban in Meghalaya, saying it has severely impacted people’s right to earn a livelihood.

He further added the restrictions have also led to a sharp drop in the State’s revenue and urged the Centre to step in with measures to support those affected and stabilise the region's economy.

Question Hour commences in Lok Sabha

INDIA bloc hold protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill on Parliament complex

INDIA bloc MPs, including TMC, hold a march from the Gandhi statue to Makkar Dwar in protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, DMK's K Kanhimozhi, TR Ballu, A Raja, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant and RSP's N K Premchandran, are some who participated in the protest.

"The Modi government has not only insulted the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but has also crushed the right to work, which was instrumental in bringing about socio-economic transformation in India's villages," Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi after the protest.

Both Houses begin session

Delhi pollution
Parliament Winter Session

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com