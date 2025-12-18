LIVE | Winter Session Day 14: Parliament to take up discussions on Delhi pollution, VB-G RAM G Bill

INDIA bloc MPs, including TMC, hold a march from the Gandhi statue to Makkar Dwar in protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, DMK's K Kanhimozhi, TR Ballu, A Raja, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant and RSP's N K Premchandran, are some who participated in the protest.
"The Modi government has not only insulted the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but has also crushed the right to work, which was instrumental in bringing about socio-economic transformation in India's villages," Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi after the protest.