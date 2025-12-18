LIVE | Winter Session Day 14: Parliament to take up discussions on Delhi pollution, VB-G RAM G Bill

The Lok Sabha is expected to discuss air pollution in Delhi-NCR under Rule 193, on the 14th day of the Winter Session. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K Kanimozhi and Bansuri Swaraj are to participate in the discussion.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is to reply to the debate on the VB-G RAM G Bill and move the bill for passage.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the SHANTI Bill and Rajya Sabha took up the discussion on the VB-G RAM G Bill and the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025.

The Lower House also passed the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, which seeks to scrap 71 outdated laws.