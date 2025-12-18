MahaYuti seat sharing formula finalised — 150:50:27 for BMC election

MUMBAI: The BJP has finalised a seat-sharing formula of 150:50:27 for the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, Asia’s largest civic body, scheduled for January 15 next year. Under the formula, the BJP plans to contest 150 seats, while 50 seats have been offered to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena, and 27 seats to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar–led NCP, if it comes on board.
The seat-sharing arrangement was discussed at a meeting between BJP Mumbai unit president and MLA Amit Satam and Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant. Speaking after the meeting, Satam said there was no disagreement over the BJP contesting 150 seats and that talks on the remaining seats would be held, with issues expected to be resolved soon.
Sources said the BJP is keen to contest more than 150 seats in the BMC polls. The party has argued that it won 84 seats in the previous election and performed strongly in over 50 additional seats where its candidates lost due to rebellion. When the votes of official BJP candidates and rebels are combined, the tally exceeds that of non-BJP candidates in many of these wards, strengthening the party’s claim to contest more seats in Mumbai.
“Overall, the BJP has staked a claim to more than 150 seats, while being ready to allot 50 seats to the Shiv Sena. The remaining 27 seats would go to the Ajit Pawar–led NCP if the issue related to Nawab Malik’s leadership is resolved,” a highly placed source said.
NCP state president Sunil Tatkare confirmed that his party is in talks with the BJP to contest the BMC elections as part of the MahaYuti alliance in Mumbai and elsewhere. However, he said a final decision would be taken after consultations with senior leaders of both parties.
“We are hopeful and confident of contesting the BMC elections with the BJP in Mumbai. Some BJP leaders have objected to NCP leader Nawab Malik’s role in the BMC election, but they should understand that Malik is our party leader, not an alliance leader,” Tatkare said.
Sources said the Shiv Sena is unhappy with the offer of 50 seats and is demanding at least 70 seats. “If the Sena contests only 50 seats, its chances of winning more seats will diminish, and its traditional dominance in Mumbai will be weakened. Moreover, if the BJP wins around 100 seats, it may not need Sena’s support and could form a power arrangement with smaller parties and independent candidates. We do not want that scenario, which is why the Sena should be given at least 70 seats,” a Sena leader said.