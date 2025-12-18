Malnutrition not identified as cause of infant, child mortality in India: Minister in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Stressing that malnutrition is not identified as a cause of infant and child mortality in India, the centre on Wednesday said the main reasons are due to diarrhoeal diseases, fever of unknown origin and injuries.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State of Women and Children Savitri Thakur said, “malnutrition is not identified as a cause of infant and child mortality in India.”

Quoting the cause of death report released by the Sample Registration System (SRS) of the Registrar General of India (SRS-RGI), the minister said, the cause of death of children till four years of age in India are diarrhoeal diseases (4.3%), fever of unknown origin (4%), injuries (4.2%), ill-defined or cause unknown (9.8%), prematurity and low birth weight (30.7%), pneumonia (16.3%), birth asphyxia and birth trauma (9.8%), other non-communicable disease (8.4%), congenital anomalies (5.8%), Sepsis (3.9%) etc.

The minister said to address the challenge of malnutrition, Anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyan and Scheme for Adolescent girls (14-18 years, in Aspirational Districts and North-Eastern region) have been subsumed under the umbrella Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0.

The mission is being implemented across the country, including tribal and remote areas.

The mission has adopted a multi-sectoral approach involving dimensions of food, health, water, sanitation and education by establishing cross-cutting convergence amongst more than 18 Ministries/Departments.