MGNREGA repealed, VB-G RAM G Bill introduced: The major differences explained

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 -- which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday -- repeals the MGNREGA and paves the way for a structural transformation of the government's role in the rural employment landscape.

Passed in 2005 as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), and renamed in 2009 as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), it aimed to enhance livelihood security of households in the rural areas.

The Act promised at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill aims to establish a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047", by providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment.

Here are the key differences between the two rural employment frameworks: