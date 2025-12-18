National Herald case: BJP & Congress spar over court order

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the BJP traded sharp blows on Wednesday after a Delhi trial court declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint in the National Herald case, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling it a victory of truth and the ruling party insisting the case is very much alive.

The court on Tuesday declined to take cognisance of ED’s money laundering charges against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and five others.

Kharge said the order vindicated the Congress’s long-held charge that the case was driven by political vendetta. “We welcome the judgment. Truth always triumphs,” he said, alleging that the sole objective was to “harass the Gandhi family” and target the Opposition through a “vindictive mindset”.

Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should resign. “It is like a slap on their face. They should not harass people like this,” he said, accusing the government of misusing central agencies for political ends. He claimed that over the past 11 years, more than 50 key Opposition leaders had been intimidated by the ED, CBI, and the Income Tax Department.

Kharge added, "We have been fighting on the streets, in Parliament and outside it, and will continue to do it and teach them a lesson."