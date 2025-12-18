Opposition mounts attack on govt over G-Ram-G bill, says rights will be diluted

NEW DELHI: Mounting a sharp attack on the proposed legislation to replace MGNREGA, the Opposition parties on Wednesday accused the government of weakening the rights-based welfare scheme and for attempting to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy.

Initiating the debate on ‘Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM G), Congress MP from Haryana, Jai Prakash, said the proposed law will create fresh financial liabilities for the states and deprive grassroots-level bodies such as the gram sabhas of their rights to decide on the work to be undertaken under the draft law.

Opposing the bill, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said that the provisions of the new bill are a blow to states like Kerala, which is already under financial strain due to Centre’s anti- state policies.

Suresh also lamented the deletion of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the title of the proposed Bill. However, the treasury benches mounted a strong defence with many citing the increase of working days from 100 to 125 days.

Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress said the provision of 60:40 basis of Centre-State expenditure-sharing would prove to be the death knell of the scheme.