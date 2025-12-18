Parliamentary panel backs India’s humanitarian approach to Sheikh Hasina’s stay

A parliamentary panel on external affairs has highlighted the stay of former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina in India, noting that the country’s approach in this regard is guided by its “civilisational ethos” and “humanitarian tradition” of providing refuge to individuals facing circumstances of grave distress or existential threat.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in its report titled “Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship”, presented in Parliament on Thursday, recommended that the government “continue to uphold its principled and humanitarian approach,” consistent with India’s values and international responsibilities, while ensuring that such situations are “managed with due sensitivity,” according to PTI.

“The Committee note that the stay of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in the country and India’s approach in this regard is guided by its civilisational ethos and humanitarian tradition of offering refuge to individuals facing circumstances of grave distress or existential threat,” the report said.

It further stated that the government should continue to uphold its principled and humanitarian approach while managing such situations with due sensitivity, consistent with India’s values and international obligations.