Parliamentary panel calls for strict implementation of Land Acquisition Act in its entirety and true spirit

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has urged the strict implementation of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR) in its entirety and true spirit, especially in scheduled areas.

Though the Land Acquisition Act is already in force, the demand for its full implementation persists due to its key safeguards, such as mandatory gram sabha consent, thorough Social Impact Assessments, protection against forced or unfair acquisition, and full rehabilitation and resettlement before displacement, which are still not strictly followed.

Chaired by Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, the committee also recommended the integration of the LARR Act with the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

The Committee, in its report, stated that the integration will ensure that land acquisition in forest areas cannot proceed without the recognition and settlement of forest rights under the FRA and without the written consent of the Gram Sabha, as required by the FRA.